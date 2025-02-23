Billy Crystal says losing his LA mansion is the "most difficult" thing he has ever been through.

Billy Crystal says losing his LA mansion is the 'most difficult' thing he has ever been through

The 76-year-old comedian - who has been married to wife Janice since 1970and has Jennifer, 52, as well as 47-year-old Lindsay with him - was one of several celebrities who lost property in the wildfires that spread across California in January, and noted that he is just relying on the "support" of his family to get through it.

He told People: "It's a loaded life right now for us.

"We will be married 55 years in June, we’ve been through all kinds of hard things, but this is the most difficult thing you could possibly imagine.

"We're doing okay, because we have great family support, our daughters have been magnificent, and every day you inch forward. That's all I can tell you."

Other celebrities who lost their homes in the disaster included heiress Paris Hilton, reality stars Spencer and Heidi Montag and 'Schitt's Creek' actor Eugene Levy, amongst a host of others.

At the time, 'When Harry Met Sally' star Billy gave a statement expressing the "heartbreak" of losing the home when he had raised a family.

He said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy.

"Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.

"We are praying for the safety of the firefighters and first responders."

The fires were declared 100 percent contained towards the end of January, having already destroyed almost 20,000 properties and claimed the lives of 29 people.