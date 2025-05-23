Billy Joel has cancelled his upcoming tour because of a brain disorder.

Billy Joel has cancels tour after brain disorder diagnosis

The 76-year-old musician revealed he has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which has caused problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

A statement posted on his Instagram said: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

Billy is currently undergoing treatment and doctors have advised that performing would have an adverse affect on his health at this time.

The statement continued: “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

Billy added his own message to fans, saying: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

According to clevelandclinic.org: “Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible.”

Billy’s cancelled tour includes 17 dates in North America and England.