Billy Joel is closing his motorcycle shop

The Uptown Girl hitmaker opened 20th Century Cycles on Long Island, New York, in 2010 to maintain, restore, and customise his collection of more than 75 bikes, as well as showcase them to the public for free, but after being diagnosed with rare brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus earlier this year, he is set to close the doors on the shop in September, his spokesperson told The Independent.

Billy, 76, will also aucition off his vast collection of motorbikes later this year.

The bikes that were in the shop have already been moved out, though the store has been open on recent weekends to sell new, used, and vintage motorcycle parts that were in stock.

Local residents are disappointed bythe news.

Ted Bahr, who owns a vintage rock poster gallery next to 20th Century Cycles, said: “I think everybody in Oyster Bay would agree that it’s a big loss.

“Billy’s place is visited on weekends by dozens and dozens of people, typically on motorcycles but also people in cars. People come up and look at the window all the time. I mean, it’s a real destination. Billy Joel is a real superstar, and he is a hometown boy, so it’s really unfortunate."

Earlier this year, Billy cancelled his upcoming tour because of the brain disorder, which has caused problems with his hearing, vision and balance.

A statement posted on his Instagram said: "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Billy added his own message to fans, saying: "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."