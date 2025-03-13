Billy Joel is "totally healthy", Chrstie Brinkley's daughter has insisted.

Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming concerts

The 75-year-old singer recently announced he was postponing his tour by several months for medical reasons but Sailor Brinkley-Cook - who is the offspring of the 'Uptown Girl' hitmaker's second wife and her now ex-husband Peter Cook - has reassured fans he is "doing great" and will be back on stage as soon as he can.

The 26-year-old beauty - who calls the musician "Uncle Billy" - told Us Weekly magazine: “He’s doing great. He’s totally healthy and it’s just some things that he has to deal with.”

Sailor admitted Billy is "really upset" at having to delay the concerts.

She added: "I'm excited for him to be able to get back.”

The 'Piano Man' hitmaker - who has daughter Alexa, 39, with Christie and Della, nine, and Remy, seven, with fourth wife Alexis Roderick - announced earlier this week he was delaying his concerts in order to recover from surgery.

A statement posted on his Instagram page explained: "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

A personal message from the star added: "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first.

"I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Billy had originally been scheduled to perform at Ford Field in Detroit with Stevie Nicks on 29 March 29 but that show has been postponed until 15 November.

The other postponed dates include a stop in Toronto, Canada, which will now take place in March 2026 as well as shows in Syracuse and Salt Lake City, which have been rescheduled for April 2026 and May 2026 respectively.

Billy's planned performances in Edinburgh and Liverpool in the UK will now take place in June 2026, while a stop in Charlotte will go ahead in July 2026.

Another date in Milwaukee has yet to be rescheduled.

The postponements come after Billy previously called off a show in Florida in January to undergo a "medical procedure".

A statement released at the time explained: "Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. because of a medical procedure."

Billy added: "I’m disappointed to share that I must postpone my concert at Hard Rock Live. I appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone in November."