Billy Ray Cyrus has insisted that he is "so proud" of his daughter Miley.

The 63-year-old country music singer is the father of pop superstar Miley, 32, with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus and took to social media on Sunday (01.06.25) to congratulate her on the release of her new album 'Something Beautiful'.

He wrote on Instagram: "So proud of you Mile!!!! @mileycyrus"

Miley shot to fame alongside her already-famous father when she was cast in the title role of 'Hannah Montana' in the late 2000s, and he was then cast as her on-screen dad.

But over the last few years, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker is thought to have been in something of a feud with his daughter after he left Tish and married Firerose, whom he divorced after less than a year of marriage.

Tish went on to Dominic Purcell, and Billy Ray - who also has Braison, 31, and Noah, 25, with Tish as well as Christopher, 33, from a previous relationship - recently struck up a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

And, the congratulatory post came just hours after Miley broke her silence on the supposed rift and admitted that she can "can love both [of her parents] as individuals" now that they are settled into their own new relationships.

She told the New York Times: "I think timing is everything. As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents - because my mom's really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

"And so, I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too - I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."