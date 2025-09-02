Bindi Irwin is relocating to the United States to support her brother Robert.

Bindi Irwin is moving to the US for the rest of 2025

The 27-year-old Wildlife Warrior - whose dad is late Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin - has revealed she and her daughter Grace, four, are moving from Australia to Los Angeles "for the next three months" while her sibling is competing on Dancing With The Stars.

She told her Instagram followers: "I have a little life update for you: we are officially moved to Los Angeles.

"It's not forever, but for the next three months. Australia Zoo will always be home, but we are here to support my incredible brother on DWTS."

Bindi won the TV dance competition a decade ago, and described it was a "life-changing experience".

She added: "Now my little brother is going to be on the show. I can't wait to support him and be in the audience."

Robert recently opened up on the advice Bindi has given him as he attempts to win the Mirrorball trophy.

His sister told him to "apply yourself" and "give it 100 percent", while making sure to "sit back and enjoy every second".

Speaking to TV Insider, he said: "So that’s what I’m going to do.

"I want to give it my all but really try and revel in it and enjoy every second because it’s something that is a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Meanwhile, Robert also made it clear he isn't going to be comparing himself to his sister and her own stint on the show.

He explained: “The thing she really stressed is just be yourself and make it your own.

“I go into this with such pride and admiration for what Bindi did on the show, and I’m not trying in any way to match what she did.

"She is just the most incredible human being and just lit up the dance floor so, so incredibly well.

"She was just amazing. I just want to bring a bit of that Irwin spirit back into the ballroom.”