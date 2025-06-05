Bindi Irwin "can't unsee" her brother Robert's underwear shoot.

The 26-year-old conservationist - who is the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin - recently had to endure her brother Robert, 21, stripping down to his boxers for a promotional deal with Bonds as well as appearing shirtless in his Dancing with the Stars announcement and has found it "rough" to see the whole thing go viral.

Speaking on the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she told host Kylie Kelce: "There are some things as his sister that I can’t just unsee.

"When he did the Dancing announcement, he was shirtless, and when he did his Bonds commercial, he was just in his underwea,r and it is…it is rough."

Despite her embarrassment over her brother's sudden sex appeal, she "really is so proud of him" because of how he is managing to get their message of conservation out there, what she is choosing to focus on.

She said: I really am so proud of him. He’s taking the message of conservation to new heights. He’s really nailing the, ‘Hey look over here,’ and steering them in the right direction.

"I was probably liking and commenting on his ‘steering in the other direction’ posts. Rather than his um...

"Watching him grab people’s attention in such a big way.

“And then pivot and say, ‘Here’s what we do, here’s our work, here’s our dedication to wildlife and conservation and you can get involved.’ It is wonderful and extraordinary to watch him shine.”

The Crikey It's The Irwins star is "a little bit scared" of some of her brother's female fans but still thinks her brother is "doing really well" with how he is coping with all of the sudden attention on his body.

She said: "Do I get a little bit scared of the women and girls and some guys who are very intense? It can be a lot! But he’s doing really well with all of it and I am very proud of him."

Robert recently explained that his new campaign may seem "out of the ordinary", he is appreciative of the "platform" he has so that he can continue to get the message about conversation out into the world.

He said: "It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie Wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people. And that is what means so much to me and my family.

"I'm representing Australia! So I wanted to look my best and to feel my best and just feel really confident. And so I've done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life, but it's been fun..

"At Australia Zoo, our beautiful wildlife sanctuary, it's great, I've got about 700 acres to just run. So I've been doing a lot of sprints, a lot of hill sprints.

"My brother-in-law Chandler, he's a professional athlete so he gave me a lot of great tips. And my mom actually did bodybuilding! She had more biceps then than I'll ever have."