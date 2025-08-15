Blac Chyna put her "personal beliefs" aside to star in Pardon Me.

Blac Chyna stars in the biographical film

The 37-year-old star plays anti-abortion activist Bevelyn B. Williams in the new biographical film, and although the subject matter is contentious, Chyna has been able to handle the "backlash".

The actress - who has King, 12, and Dream, eight - told People: "Pardon Me is definitely something that has shaped my perspective and let me know that I can play a lead role.

"I could tap into another person because it’s a difference when you have a character, but you can make it your own. And I feel like playing somebody might be the hardest in my mind to master, but I feel like I mastered it.

"I have my own personal beliefs and whatnot. I’m not going to get into it, but I feel like with any actress, you have to put all that aside.

"Sometimes I’ll watch a movie and then I’ll see the person [and] I’m like, ‘I don’t like that person.’ [But] I’m like, ‘Wait, oh, that was just a character. Sorry. No, I like you.’ So, we have to keep in mind, too, that I am playing a character because I have gotten a little bit of backlash from it, but it’s nothing I can’t handle."

Chyna didn't have any hesitations about starring in the film.

The actress - who now goes by her birth name, Angela White - actually found her role in the movie to be "empowering".

She shared: "The decision for me to play this role was easy. I knew that it would probably stir up a few things because of the message and what she stands for and that's exactly why I did it.

"I feel as though it's very empowering to step into these roles because the thing about it is when you are in the entertainment industry, a lot of times they want you to act a certain way or you're supposed to be a certain type of way for a different type of crowd.

"But that's not how it works, that's not how leadership is. I've walked so a lot of people can run in this industry."