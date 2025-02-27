Blac Chyna still has "nightmares" about drinking since going sober.

Blac Chyna has 'nightmares' about drinking

The 36-year-old reality star - who now goes by her birth name Angela White - has admitted while she doesn't miss alcohol "at all" or struggle with temptation, she still deals with her addiction her dream.

She told 'Piers Morgan Uncensored': "I literally have a lot of nightmares, where I'm asleep and I've drank in my sleep, and I will wake up, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you serious?’

"Because it’s like, I’m not starting over. Because I've started over. I would do, like, four months and then something happened.

"And I would start over and start over, do it again, do it again, and I would fail.

"So this time I’m like, I'm not going back to it. That's not the lifestyle that I want to live.”

White admitted it took her a long time to realise she was an alocholic.

She explained: "I thought, if you drink for like, two, three days straight, back to back, that that's not an alcoholic.

“In my eyes, an alcoholic was, you have to wake up, you need a drink. ‘I need a drink. I need a drink.’

"But when I would drink an alcoholic drink, I wanted another one, and another one, and another one, and another one, and it's bingeing.

“So I had to come to the realisation like, hey, maybe I am an alcoholic.”

She celebrated two years of sobriety in September 2024, and celebrated with a four-layer cake to have with her children Dream, eight, and King, AGE, from her past relationships with ROb Kardashian and Tyga respectively.

She said in a video on Instagram: "Every day that I’m sober is definitely worth it. Two years and more coming...

"If you guys are on your sobriety journey, keep going. Keep going. Every single day is worth it.

“Cut out the negative people. Get into your fitness. Figure out your passion and what God wants you to do, and do exactly that.”