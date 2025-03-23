Cate Blanchett can’t keep a secret.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a spy accused of betraying her country in the new movie ‘Black Bag’ and she has admitted she’d make a terrible undercover agent in real life because she finds it hard to keep things to herself.

In an interview with Britain’s HELLO! magazine, she said: “I would be a terrible spy. If I hear something outrageous, I need to share it.

“But the thing I discovered is that everyone thinks that to be a good spy, you need to be good at lying.

“The truth is, to be a spy, you need to be able to get people to talk and be a really good listener.”

Cate is married to writer and theatre director Andrew Upton – with whom she has four children – and she thinks mixing business with pleasure and collaborating with her spouse is a “wonderful” experience.

She said: “I know a lot of people find the idea horrifying, but I find working with my husband to be a wonderful experience.

“We ran the Sydney Theatre Company for 10 years, so we’ve done quite a lot together.

“For us, it works, although at first people looked at us in horror, like, ‘How could you be with one another 24/7?’

“We do argue, but in a constructive way that I think has good creative results.

“We’ve always worked together, and we’ve been married a long time, so something is working.”

The ‘Tar’ actress feels “enormously privileged” to have worked in a profession she loves for so long.

She said: “Why did I become an actress? I honestly can’t say. Fate? Luck?

“I used to play-act as a child, show off and make up plays with my friends but I never in a million years thought I would end up doing this.

“Even when I was at university, I never thought this was something one could do?

“I feel enormously lucky and privileged to still be acting and to get to work with amazing people who make me look much better than I really am.”