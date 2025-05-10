Blake Lively’s rep slams Justin Baldoni's lawyer

Blake Lively’s rep has slammed Justin Baldoni’s lawyer for suggesting they sell tickets to her upcoming deposition.

In December 2024, Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment when they were co-starring in domestic abuse drama ‘It Ends With Us’, which he also directed, and Justin hit back with a defamation and extortion lawsuit.

Blake’s rep also blasted Baldoni’s team for subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a close friend of Blake’s.

The rep told PEOPLE: “Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz [Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz], and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world.

"This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum Bailey’s Circus.

“The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims' rights law, calling it 'unconstitutional’. The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colours.”

The comments were in response to Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman’s suggestion to livestream Lively's testimony.

He told PEOPLE: “Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organisations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Meanwhile, Taylor was subpoenaed despite having no involvement in the making of ‘It Ends With Us’ beyond licensing her song ‘My Tears Ricochet’.

Her rep told PEOPLE: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”