Blake Lively's sibling Robyn will always be "proud" of her.

Blake Lively's sibling Robyn has sent a message of support

The 37-year-old actress has shared a series of supportive messages from Twin Peaks star Robyn, 53, after a judge dismissed It Ends With Us actor Justin Baldoni's countersuit against her, after Blake had accused him of causing her "severe emotional distress".

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Robyn - who did not mention the lawsuits - shared family photos of them over the years.

She wrote: "I held you then... now... and always.

"No one knows you quite like I do, and man am I ever proud of you ... I love you sister."

Blake shared the posts with her own Instagram followers with Donna Lewis' song I Love You Always Forever playing in the background.

Referencing the track, she wrote: "I love you more. Always. Forever. Near or far. Closer together."

This week, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a motion to dismiss Justin's $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as he accused them of extortion and defamation.

While the lawsuit was dismissed, it was noted that his legal team have until June 23 to amend claims of breach of implied contract and tortious interference with contract, if they want to.

Justin's attorney Bryan Freedman has stressed they still have things to fight for and will be amending their complaint.

He told Us Weekly in a statement: “Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling.

“While the Court dismissed the defamation-related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.

"This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”

Following the judge's ruling, Blake vowed to keep fighting for other women.

She wrote on Instagram: "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us.

"While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.

"I’m more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.

"There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organizations below for resources and information.

"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.

"- B (sic)"