Blake Shelton is delighted to see his stepsons showcasing their musical talents.

Blake Shelton's stepsons share his love for music

The 48-year-old country singer has watched Kingston, 18, and Zuma, 16, - whose parents are his wife Gwen Stefani and her former husband Gavin Rossdale - perform at his bar and restaurant Ole Red in Oklahoma and is happy to see them pursuing their passion for the art form.

In an interview with People, Blake said: "When they get up there, you would assume they've been doing for 10 years. They're very comfortable and not rattled at all.

"They have three professional musicians in their life and have grown up standing on the side of the stages watching this in their entire life, so they have it on their mind how to be when they get out there - but man, I sure wasn't that calm when I would get onstage."

Blake explained that Zuma is a fan of country music but stressed that he hasn't tried to force the genre on his stepson.

The 'Austin' singer said: "He's a fan of older country music and newer country music, which has been pretty crazy for us to see.

"I never try to force my music. I think just accidentally throughout his lifetime, when he rides in the truck with me somewhere, he can't help but hear whatever station I have on."

Blake and Gwen will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their relationship later this year and he says that his union with the No Doubt frontwoman - whom he married in 2021 - still feels fresh.

He said: "It honestly does [feel like time is flying by]. Some of the things that we talk about, we're to the point in our relationship that it's like, 'Oh, remember what happened...' and you realise, 'Oh my God, that was eight years ago!'

"It's like, how did this happen so quickly?

"10 years is a long time [but the relationship] still feels new for me.

"I feel like that might be the key to happiness, is that it feels just as exciting and new and happy."

Blake and his wife collaborated for a track on his new album 'For Recreational Use Only' and he explained that she is "way more particular" about lyrics than she is.

He said: "We live together, so we walk around the house singing these songs all the time and we have months to talk about, 'Hey, maybe you jump on that part.'

"By the time we get to the studio, we're normally really prepared.

"Gwen is way more particular when it comes to a lyric. I've never been as much of a stickler as she is. It's really important for her to be able to see herself in the lyric that she's singing vs. me. I've sung about going to prison, and there's never really been a debate."