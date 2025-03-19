Olivia Culpo was "really sick" in her first trimester after a blood clot in her uterus left her bed-ridden for four weeks.

Olivia Culpo was bed-ridden for 4 weeks in early pregnancy

The 32-year-old model was struck down with a subchorionic hematoma - when blood forms between a baby's amniotic sac and the uterine wall, which can cause bleeding during pregnancy - last year, which left her "bleeding everywhere".

In a "little time capsule" TikTok video, which was recorded December 12, 2024 when she was nine weeks pregnant, but shared on Tuesday (18.03.25), she said: "I have been on bed rest [for two weeks] and before that I had pneumonia, so I was sick also for two weeks.

"I've been truly on bed rest for four weeks.

"Towards the end of the two weeks of being really sick, I got a subchorionic hematoma, which is basically a blood clot in my uterus. And I was bleeding everywhere.

"So at this point, I was so exhausted [after] two weeks of just not being able to move. And now, all of a sudden, just like purging. It was like a lot.

"It was heavy [bleeding].

"I went to the doctor and it was exciting to see that there was still a heartbeat.

"It was like, 'You can't go anywhere. You can't travel.' Like, just truly staying in bed."

But Olivia - who is expecting her first child with her NFL star husband Christian McCaffrey, 28 - is "really grateful" for progesterone suppositories, and she believes the medicine is the "only reason" she is still carrying her and the San Francisco 49ers star's baby.

She added: "I had a lot of progesterone, 800 grams, which you have to put up the crotch.

"This helps to keep the environment best for the baby. It calms down the uterine wall and allows the placenta to attach.

"I'm really grateful that everything's going well so far.

"Anybody out there with a subchorionic hematoma - I hope that this video will help you.

"If you experience a lot of intense bleeding in your first trimester, it's not always the worst case that you're thinking."

She encouraged others experiencing the same to call their doctor and ask for progesterone suppositories.

She said: "I really do believe that's the only reason why I'm still carrying this baby.

"I didn't expect this video to get so emotional.

"I just want all of you to know, anybody out there going through any part of pregnancy feeling alone, getting news you don't want to get, feeling like you don't know why it's happening to you: I am praying for you and for everybody in their maternity journey."