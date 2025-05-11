Mark Hoppus thought he was "supposed to die" after receiving his cancer diagnosis.

Mark Hoppus has opened up about his cancer battle

The Blink-182 star was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 - but having been so fortunate in his life up until that stage, Mark felt like he "deserved" to die.

The 53-year-old bassist explained to The Independent: "I hadn’t told anybody because I thought people would find out I was sick and they’d laugh or they’d think I deserved it.

"I thought I deserved it. I’d been so blessed. Our band get to do things no bands ever get to do. I have an awesome wife and an incredible kid. Of course, the other shoe is going to drop."

After hearing the diagnosis, Mark thought: "OK this is my time. I’ve been lucky for so long and now I’m supposed to die."

Mark accidentally shared news of his diagnosis with his Instagram followers, when he mistakenly posted a photo of himself undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The music star - who is married to designer Skye Everly - recalled: "It was my third round of chemo and every time I’d go, I’d try and post something on Instagram to my close friends and family to say, ‘Let’s kick cancer’s a**’ or whatever.'

"They had just given me a giant shot of Benadryl to start the infusion, and I was starting to fall asleep, so I posted the photo and then woke up to my phone blowing up with messages."

Mark actually intended to send the photo to a small group of friends and family. However, he soon realised his mistake and then quickly drafted an official statement on his phone.

He said: "I’m dying. I’m sweating. I feel like s***, but I type something and send it to the radio station.

"I get back in the car and instantly it’s on the radio. I’m listening to my words read back to me, thinking: Oh my God, this is my f****** eulogy."

Mark previously revealed that he actually found his diagnosis to be "freeing".

The music star - who was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma - told the Guardian newspaper: "I really thought I was going to die. And, in a way, it absolutely was so freeing.

"I’d spent my whole life hypervigilant, thinking: what’s the worst thing that could happen? And, oh, it’s here now, I’m dealing with it and it still sucks."