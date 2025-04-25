Gayle King joked she wants to "get married".

Gayle King has joked about getting married

The 70-year-old broadcast journalist and her five other Blue Origin all-female crew mates - pop star Katy Perry, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn - flew to the boundary of space on April 15 on an 11-minute mission.

And as Gayle has now ticked space off her wish list, she now joked she wants to get married next.

The star - who was hitched to William Bumpus from 1982 to 1993 and have a daughter called Kirby, 38, and a son named William Jr., 37, together - declared to People: "Getting married.

"No, piercing my ears."

The 'CBS Mornings' co-host has previously spoken about how she has struggled to use dating apps because she is famous.

She said on 'The Tamron Hall Show' in 2024: "If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, but I think it’s hard when you’re a public person.

“I do think that’s hard. So you just hope a friend of a friend.”

Gayle is hoping whoever she strikes up a romance with is "definitely younger" than her because she "don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to".

She shared: "I don’t want to be a nurse or a purse. I would like it that they have all of their teeth. That would be nice."

The most important thing about whoever she meets is that they appreciate and celebrate her for being herself.

Gayle said: "You want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin."

And someone who is very proud of her is Gayle's best friend and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who pridefully wept as Gayle and her five other crew mates flew to the boundary of space in early April 2025.

Gayle told E! News: "She was so welled up. I know she said at one point [that] she was proud of me.

“When people saw her crying, people said, ‘Oh, she’s so worried. She thinks something's gonna happen.'

"That wasn't it at all. She was crying because she knew what it took for me to do that, and so when I came [back] she was saying, ‘I'm so proud of you. You did that and I'm so proud of you.’

"She always said I was gonna be OK.

"And Oprah knows things.”