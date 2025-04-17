Bluey's Patrick Brammall 'more generous as a parent' thanks to show

Patrick Brammall says ‘Bluey’ reminds him “to be more generous as a parent”.

The 49-year-old actor - who has daughters Joni, three, and Mabel, two months, with his 'Colin from Accounts' co-star and wife Harriet Dyer - voices Uncle Radley on the children's show, and explained when Bluey’s dad Bandit says yes when his children want to play, it serves as a "good reminder" for Patrick "to be fun".

He told Metro newspaper: "Primarily, the writing is top shelf. ‘The Sign’ is a masterpiece. So smart, so complex and so efficient, but it sounds so easy and natural.

"And it's all about kids learning stuff through play. It reminds me to be more generous as a parent, more willing to say yes when they want to play.

"[Bluey's dad] Bandit will say yes, whether he's asleep on the couch or watching the cricket or got work to do. He's a good reminder to be fun."

Harriet and Patrick adopted Joni in 2021 and welcomed their newborn into the world on February 2, 2025.

Since becoming a parent, the 'Summer Love' star has "definitely" become more emotionally sensitive and a softie.

Patrick admitted: "I've never been more porous. Look, we're emotional creatures, and I didn't mind a cry beforehand, but now I'll just go to the water over anything.

"Many is the time that I'll be sobbing away in front of 'Bluey'.

"Parenting breaks you in a really beautiful way, and I'm glad I'm doing it."

The smitten couple star play the lead roles of Gordon and Ashley in the series 'Colin from Accounts' - which follows "a microbrewery owner and a student doctor who are brought together by a car accident that injures a stray dog they agree to adopt, forcing them to navigate each other's vulnerabilities".

And Patrick said they "love" working together.

Asked whether or not they considered if it was a "good idea" to star in a show together, he said: "It never occurred to either of us.

"We're both actors hustling for work who had a funny idea.

"We should have thought about the fact we might have kids while we're doing it - that's where the rubber meets the road.

"But we love working together."

Patrick teased there are some "good ideas" in the pipeline for a third series of the show, of which the second season ended in 2024.

He revealed: "We've got good ideas.

"We finished season two on a bit of a cliffhanger, and we've got some fun directions to take it now our overlords have decided to do a third season.

"So stay tuned!"