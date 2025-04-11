Bon Iver's Justin Vernon felt sad about being single because he has been dreaming about getting married since he was eight years old.

Justin Vernon used to feel sad about being single

The 43-year-old frontman has opened up about an on/off relationship in new song 'Awards Season' - which features on new album 'Sable, Fable' - but an in interview with the Guardian the singer admits he had to step away from the romance even though his unnamed lover is still a "a central part" of his life.

He explained: "I wasn’t feeling too good about myself, and this person made me feel really good about mysel. Like everything I had done to this point had been OK.

"[I was like:] Let me just give you everything. I need that feeling. Please give it to me constantly ... [But] where’s the personal growth? How much can you depend on another person? What parts of me are just rushing to conclusion? ...

"This person is a central part of my life. But it wasn’t in the cards to be like, now we’re together."

He added the relationship changed his views on marriage, explaining: "Since I was eight years old, I could not wait to get married.

"And here I am, 43, far away from that being a possibility, which saddened me for so long.

"Growing up with such a strong family, every day since I left the house at 18 was kind of a letdown. So was I looking for that relationship because I wanted to have that peace? I have to make that for myself before that can ever happen."

Justin went on to admit he spent years worrying his time was running out as he battled his personal demons, but he's now feeling less pressure and is able to enjoy his life more.

He added: "I’ve done enough personal work where now I feel young. When I was 33, I was like, oh my God, I’m gonna die soon – like, life is short.

"But now, I’ve got my health. I feel like I’ve got a lot of years to live. To be able to say that and feel truthful, I feel like I really overcame some s***."