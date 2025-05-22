Kourtney Kardashian found Caitlyn Jenner to be a "controlling" stepparent.

Kourtney Kardashian didn't have a great relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

The 46-year-old reality star and her younger sibling Khloe Kardashian discussed their very different experiences of growing up with the former Olympian - who was still known as Bruce Jenner while married to their mother Kris Jenner - and the Poosh founder admitted she is happy for her sister to have positive memories because she doesn't.

As Khloe praised Caitlyn for understanding the right balance of stepparenting and said it was something she "did with us so well", Kourtney disagreed.

Khloe said on her 'Khloe in Wonder Land' podcast: "[Caitlyn] never tried to be Dad and I always appreciated and respected that."

But her sister replied: “Okay, so, that wasn’t my experience, but maybe that’s why it became your experience. So [I'm] grateful for that for you."

Kourtney told how she felt Caitlyn "tried to be controlling and bossy" during her childhood and used to "tell me certain friends can’t come over."

Khloe was surprised as she admitted she always thought Kourtney "didn't connect" with Caitlyn and "didn't like" their stepfather because "he was replacing Dad – not that he did, no one could replace Dad."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and 10-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick and 18-month-old Rocky with husband Travis Barker - noted it was "so weird" that they had had such different experiences and recalled the "yelling wars" she used to have with her former stepparent.

She said: "I would be like, 'I wanna call my Dad,' and [Caitlyn] would hang up the phone.

"We would have yelling wars."

While Kourtney doesn't have good memories of her blended family, Travis is also dad to Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, and the 'Kardashians' star loves being a stepmom to them because she understands the role she needs to play.

She said: “I love my role as stepmom, because I don’t feel like its up to me to discipline.

“We’ve kind of allowed each other to—we’ll talk about it, he can handle the harder things. I definitely give advice or try to be a good role model.

“Some days I’ve thought like, ‘Wow, this is really hard blending families.’ But even in the days that are hard, there’s so much more love. It’s such a deeper, richer existence.”