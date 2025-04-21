Bowen Yang plans to leave 'Saturday Night Live' "at some point".

The 34-year-old star joined the writing team of the sketch show in 2018 and has appeared in more than 100 episodes since becoming a cast member the following year but he knows he can't stay forever as he'll eventually have to "make way" for new faces.

He told People magazine: "'SNL', it's just this moving, living, breathing thing.

"Especially after the 50th, I'm seeing what life after the show is like and how beautiful it is, and how so many people, no matter how long they were at the show, are just with their families and loving their lives and not letting the years take away any of that experience for them.

"And then with 'SNL', like I said, it's this growing, living thing where new people come in and you do have to sort of make way for them and to grow and to keep elevating themselves," he continues. "And that inevitably requires me to sort of hang it up at some point — but I don't know what the vision is yet."

Bowen admitted working on the show makes it hard for him to date or maintain a social life because of its demanding production schedule.

He said: "The new season of 'SNL', I'm just like, 'Oh, right. My time isn't my own.' And I tell my friends, 'I'm not going to really see you guys until June.'

"And people that I've gone a couple solid dates with I'm like, 'Hey, it's not for lack of interest. My time is really slipping away from me and I'm so sorry and it's not a you thing, it's a me thing.' "

However, the 'Wedding Banquet' star enjoys the collaborative environment on the show and is never afraid to try something new in the hope of getting a laugh.

He said: "I think one of the best parts about working at 'SNL' is that whenever you're not working on your own, because you are helping someone else, a cast member, execute on their vision, and so they're coming up to you being like, 'You need to dress up as a drone and you need to dress up as a Chinese spy balloon and do blah, blah, blah.' And you're like, 'Okay, sure.' 'You need to do up with Lady Gaga.' And you can't think anything of it.

"You get shot out of a cannon in so many of these situations that it kind of breaks down all of your hesitancies around doing anything that has only served me. I mean, every now and then, a lot of times it'll be like egg on your face, you'll make an ass out of yourself, but I never, ever weigh that against the wonderful things that I've gotten to do."