Brad Pitt has spoken publicly for the first time about the conclusion of his long-running divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie.

The 61-year-old actor married Angelina, 49, in 2014 after they met on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ in 2005 and the couple separated in 2016, with the actress filing for divorce the same year before the couple became embroiled in bitter custody and business disputes, some of which are still ongoing.

When asked about the significance of his divorce settlement with Angelina. ‘F1’ star Brad said: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing.

“Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The couple’s legal disputes have encompassed custody of their six children and the division of assets including the Château Miraval winery in France.

Brad and Angelina have six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

During the GQ interview, Brad addressed the media scrutiny surrounding his private life by saying: “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

The actor currently resides in Los Angeles with his girlfriend, 32-year-old jewellery executive Ines de Ramon.

Asked whether their red carpet appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix was intended to promote F1, Brad denied any strategic motivation.

He said: “No, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

When GQ asked whether working on F1 served as a “refuge from all the attention,” Brad responded: “Um, I don’t see it that way.”

He added: “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.

“So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Reflecting on his current lifestyle, Brad said: “Mostly I feel pretty... my life is fairly contained.

“It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Brad was also previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 55, before their divorce in 2005.