Brad Pitt is in a "great place" after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'in a great place'

The 61-year-old Hollywood star and 'Maria' actress, 49, ended their eight-year legal battle with a divorce settlement in December 2024, and he is "happy" in his relationship with Ines de Ramon.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "They're in a great place."

The 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' actor - who has been dating jewellery designer Ines since late 2022 - is reportedly pleased to be moving on with his life.

The source added: "[He] is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family."

His new movie 'F1' is set to drop in June, and the insider noted that "life's good" with "no complaints".

Brad - who married Angelina in 2014 - began dating Ines, who works as a jewellery designer, in 2022.

However, a source previously claimed that the movie star - who was married to Jennifer Aniston between 2000 and 2005 - was happy to take his time with their romance.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun.

"They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

Brad is "very careful and intentional about who he dates", according to the source, who observed that the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star is also keen to "let things grow naturally" with Ines.

The insider shared: "Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

Brad and Angelina spent more than eight years locked in a bitter legal dispute, but after reaching a settlement agreement, Brad is now looking to the future with a renewed sense of optimism.

A source previously told Us Weekly: "Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again."