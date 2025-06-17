Brad Pitt has admitted he needs to "chill" while driving.

F1 star Brad Pitt needs to learn to 'chill'

The Hollywood star - who plays racer Sonny Hayes in new blockbuster F1 - got to speed around racetracks for the movie, but he acknowledged he should learn to slow down when he's out and about.

Noting he is "trying to be calm in traffic", Brad told Extra: "I’m one of those that feels like I’m always on the racetrack and I need to, like, chill.

"I just need to chill. So that’s this year, just trying to chill. Enjoy the sights, don’t sweat the traffic.

"I'm not doing very well, by the way."

The AGe-year-old actor's character in the movie is a retired driver making his return to the sport, and Brad has seen parellels with the film world.

He said: "It's nice... It’s a funny thing because I see the new generations coming in and it’s really exciting what they’re doing, and the movies are about a place in time, in our time, and they reflect our time…

"I really enjoy it, but I so enjoy what other people are doing, so it’s less of a hunt and more of an appreciation, you know, as the natural evolution happens."

Brad recently opened up about having to learn from his mistakes, as he appeared to reflect on lessons learned following his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "o matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from (it) and move on.”

Brad added about making an error: “It’ll lead to the next success.”

The A-lister and and Angelina concluded their divorce in December 2024, more than eight years after the actress, 50, first filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

The couple, who starred together in Mr and Mrs Smith, share six children – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Speaking about what keeps him grounded at this point in life, Brad said: “At this age, you see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.”

He continued: “Friends, family, and that’s it. From there, we get to go make things. It’s a pretty simple, I think, equation.”