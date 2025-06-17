Brad Pitt would tell his younger self to "trust your voice".

Brad Pitt has offered some advice to his younger self

The 61-year-old Hollywood star has opened up on the one piece of advice he'd give to himself in the past, and admitted he used to "waste" a lot of time worrying about things that ultimately didn't matter.

He told E! News: "Don't sweat it, bro. Trust yourself. Really, just trust that voice. So many things I agonised that were just a waste of time, I agonised over in the early years. Really, just trust your voice."

The F1 star also took the time to reflect on the way his career has changed over the years, as he pointed out how his own path followed the trends of the movie industry.

He explained: "It's gone through so many incarnations in the sense of, when the '90s came in it was all about independent cinema and getting back to this '70s kind of filmmaking.

"Then we saw in the 00s, the blockbuster was emerging again, and then streamers came on and just changed everything all over again.

"The cool thing about it is, there's just more and more people getting opportunities. This pool of talented people always existed."

Brad recently addressed his divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalised in December 2024, more than eight years after their split.

When asked whether he felt “relief” at the legal end of the marriage, he told GQ magazine: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Angelina’s lawyer, James Simon, issued a statement to Page Six at the time of the finalisation of the split, saying: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

He added: “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Legal filings from Angelina’s team stated she had waived “any right to receive” spousal support from Brad “forever”.

Brad is currently dating 34-year-old Ines de Ramon, while Angelina is thought to be single.