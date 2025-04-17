Brandi Glanville is running "out of" money amid her medical ordeal.

Brandi Glanville is 'running out of money' as she tries to solve her medical problems

The 52-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - has been trying to del with an undisclosed medical condition that has caused facial disfiguration for nearly two years but has spent more than "six figures" in her quest to fix things and is "exhausted" by the whole ordeal.

She told UsWeekly: "I’m out of funds. I’m out over six figures at this point.

"I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming."

The 'Remedy' singer wants to find a doctor who will commit to helping her and the other women who have gone through similar things because she is at her "wit's end" at this point.

She added: "I just wanna find a doctor who makes it, like, his mission to help me. And not just me, [but] these other poor women who have been going through this for so long, and men, too. I’ve had a couple men reach out. I feel for them, like, I know exactly what they’re talking about and the pressure in their head, how they feel it’s gonna explode. … I’m at my wits’ end."

Brandi has been to several different specialists over her health woes, but to no ordeal.

She added: "So, I went to the best infectious disease doctor, I went to the best allergist.

“I had to because when you’ve seen every doctor at Kaiser and they’re telling you, ‘Maybe see a dentist.’ And you’re like, ‘I’m at the dentist constantly, [but] there’s a lump in my neck and my throat under my cheekbone that goes to the other side of my face."

“It’s moving down my body, like, literally in my neck now moving on my left shoulder [and] down my arm.

“I have to get up, I have to stretch, I have to get in a hot tub. I have a routine and it sucks.

"My lowest moment is] just not living life and missing out on life.

“I literally don’t do anything and I feel like I’m experiencing [the] COVID-19 [pandemic lockdown] all over again, but with some miserable side effects!"