Brandi Glanville has appealed for help amid her ongoing health issues.

Brandi Glanville has asked for help with her health issues

The 52-year-old reality star revealed in December that she'd spent $70,000 to treat what she described as a facial parasite, and she's now gone into detail about the "painful lumps" around her face and worries her teeth are being "eaten away" but claimed doctors have told her she is "fine".

She wrote on X: "I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area1on side of neck 1in back of neck I have chills A constant oily fowl tasting drainage from face into mouth it's acidic+is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head neck are swollen.Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/HELP ME (sic)"

Brandi's cry for help came days after she declared her face was "melting away".

rote on X: "I've been faking it. I'm f****** miserable.My best friend's been in the ICU for2 weeks and isn't getting better. My face is worse than ever. It's literally melted away. (sic)"

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was initially put on "antibiotics and fungal medication", which led to a noticeable improvement in her condition, but she couldn't afford to continue the treatment.

She said: "When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics and fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update (sic)"

Last year, Brandi admitted that she spent $70,000 trying to reverse her facial swelling.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Once my face was swelling, I wasn't able to speak and then it started sinking in ... So I've gone to an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist, an ENT [ear, nose and throat specialist]. They sent me to have my face checked for old filler so that was all resolved ... because I haven't had filler in a long time.

"I've been to every doctor under the sun, I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks ... I've been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialise.

"I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."