Brandi Glanville feels "miserable" amid her ongoing health battle.

Brandi Glanville back in 2018, before her health struggles

The 52-year-old reality star revealed in December that she'd spent $70,000 to treat what she described as a facial parasite, and Brandi has now taken to social media to admit that her face is "worse than ever".

Brandi wrote on X: "I've been faking it. I'm f****** miserable.My best friend's been in the ICU for2 weeks and isn't getting better. My face is worse than ever. It's literally melted away. (sic)"

Brandi was initially put on "antibiotics and fungal medication", which led to a noticeable improvement.

However, the reality star couldn't afford to remain on the medication.

She said: "When drs at cedars put me on IV antibiotics and fungal medication I was getting better I looked normal but I couldn't afford to stay on them. I was forced to see drs outside my insurance because the drs at Kaiser had no clue. I need my life to change. That is my real life health update (sic)"

Last year, Brandi revealed that she spent $70,000 trying to reverse her facial swelling.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Once my face was swelling, I wasn't able to speak and then it started sinking in ... So I've gone to an immunologist, an infectious disease doctor, a rheumatologist, an ENT [ear, nose and throat specialist]. They sent me to have my face checked for old filler so that was all resolved ... because I haven't had filler in a long time.

"I've been to every doctor under the sun, I've had IV antibiotics at my house every day for six weeks ... I've been on meds this whole year. I don’t socialise.

"I don’t go out and I’m just spending all of my money on trying to figure out what’s wrong with me."