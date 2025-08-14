Brandon Blackstock's cause of death has been listed as malignant melanoma.

Brandon Blackstock passed away on August 7

The talent manager died on August 7, aged 48, and his death certificate has now been released, confirming that he died at 11:13 am at his home in Butte, Montana.

Malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, has been cited as the official cause of death, while Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis has confirmed to People that the manner of death has been listed as natural causes.

Brandon - who was married to pop star Kelly Clarkson between 2013 and 2022 - had cancer for three years before he passed away. And seizures have been cited as "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause".

The death certificate also confirmed that Brandon's body was cremated and that no autopsy was performed.

Brandon's death was announced by a family representative on the day he died.

The rep told People at the time: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Brandon's passing was announced shortly after Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency in order to spend more time with their children.

The 43-year-old pop star - who endured an acrimonious split from the talent manager - wrote on X: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

The singer revealed at the time that Brandon was ill, although she didn't share any other details about his sickness.

Kelly - who had River, 11, and Remington, nine, with Brandon - added: "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."