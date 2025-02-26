Brenda Song felt "very fortunate" when giving birth for the second time.

The 36-year-old actress has Dakota, three, and two-year-old Carson with 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin, 44, and revealed that for her youngest, she "didn't even push" because the little one was so eager to make his debut in the world.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Mark', she explained: "I always say, my second son, he really wanted to be here. No doubt about it. He made that choice and I was very fortunate. I didn’t even push him out, he came out on a contraction. I was like, 'Oh, he’s ready to be here.'"

The 'Last Showgirl' star also described Macualy as her "best friend" in life and revealed that they tend to spend their evenings playing video games.

She said: "We’re big kids. We’re very communicative. We tend to spend our evenings chatting, going over our day. He’s my best friend. We love playing 'Mario Kart'.

"Sometimes it’s not as relaxing as it should be because I’m so competitive "I feel so fortunate that I have someone like that to spend my days with."

The former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star recently revealed that motherhood had "changed [her] so much" and had served as a reminder to her that she had to find a balance between her career and family life.

She told People: "Becoming a mom, finding such fulfillment in my personal life has changed me so much.

"I feel like for the first time it's truly that next phase in my life. And with that being said, my priorities changed. That was the big difference. I think that's what I was struggling with is our society really tells us as women to follow your dreams, do what you got to do, go out there, do your thing, girl, but also be a full-time mom, make sure you're at home and making dinner."

