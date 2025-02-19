Kate Hudson urged Brenda Song not to "get lost in being a mom".

Brenda Song reveals Kate Hudson's advice

The 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actress has sons Dakota, three, and Carson, two, with her fiance Macaulay Culkin, and she has received some helpful tips for motherhood from her 'Running Point' co-star Kate Hudson.

She told E! News: “Kate always says, ‘Don't get lost in being a mom. You still have to be you'.

“She always pushes that with me, and I'm so grateful because it's something that we forget.

"We're working so hard to focus on our kids and you feel so much mom guilt when you take a second for yourself.”

The 36-year-old actress is thankful for the reminder of taking care of herself.

She added: “To be the best mom, we have to be the best version of us.

"And Kate was really good about being like, ‘Hey, don't worry about it. Let it go. It'll be OK. Remember, you need to focus on you.' ”

Kate recently motherhood has given her a new perspective on her life and her career.

She told Bustle: "I had two pregnancies in the same calendar year. It was a lot.

"Once I stepped into motherhood, it made me question a lot: my place in this industry, my place as a woman, ageism in this industry, society’s pressures of what beauty is, what being young is. Things that I’d never questioned before.

"And also, my priority is my children, so I can’t just uproot my life and go live in Bulgaria for nine months to shoot a movie. I was like, ‘Does acting still fit in my life?’ "

Brenda considers her family to be her number one priority in life, but the actress recognises that she needs to find a healthy balance in her life, too.

She shared: "Family life is the most important thing, but I’ve always said to be the best parent, the best partner, I have to be the best me. And a huge part of that is work. I have to be able to honour that."