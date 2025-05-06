Brian Austin Green's relationship with Vanessa Marcil was "very toxic".

Brian Austin Green dated his former co-star between 1999 and 2003

The 51-year-old actor dated his 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star between 1999 and 2003, and Brian has now confessed that it "wasn’t a loving, caring relationship".

The Hollywood star said on the 'Old-ish' podcast: "Relationships have been interesting for me.

"I had some major missteps … The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn’t a loving, caring relationship."

Brian also admitted that the turbulent romance fundamentally changed him.

Reflecting on the most impactful relationships in his life, Brian - who has son Kassius, 23, with Vanessa - explained: "With my mom, everything was about me, and with Vanessa, it wasn’t that at all.

"After two years, you’re kind of looking at yourself in the mirror, asking, ‘Who am I at this point? There’s not one piece of me that’s left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed.’ That relationship ended up not working out."

Brian was married to movie star Megan Fox between 2010 and 2022. And although their romance ended in divorce, Brian has much fonder memories of his time with Megan.

The actor - who has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with his ex-wife - shared: "Megan was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam."

Brian admits that fatherhood has transformed his life.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who also has Zane, two, with Sharna Burgess - feels that parenthood has given him a sense of purpose and direction in life.

He explained: "I absolutely loved being a parent. I think that was the first time in my life where I really felt like this is what I’m supposed to be doing."

Meanwhile, Brian previously confessed to bickering about "stupid little stuff" with Megan.

The actor admitted to "annoying" Megan towards the end of their relationship.

He said on the 'misSPELLING' podcast: "I honestly think the chewing thing, she’d gotten to the point where things weren’t great, so I think everything was annoying her.

"You kind of get to the point where you’re like, ‘God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now. The way you’re putting that toast in the toaster’s just driving me crazy.’ It’s all that stupid little stuff."