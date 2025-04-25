Brian Cox has blasted the escalating price of theatre tickets in America.

The 78-year-old actor thinks Broadway has a big "problem" and singled out the current production of 'Othello', which stars Denzel Washington in the title role and Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago, as being particularly "wrong".

According to MailOnline, Brian said during a talk at a London theatre: "There's amazing shows and hits, but there's too much money stuff involved in American theatre where apparently, you're paying $1,000 a night to see Othello with Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, who I hear is not particularly wonderful.

"A friend of mine said they couldn't believe it, and they paid a f******… excuse me, that's wrong. That balance is wrong because it puts the theatre in a whole different place."

The 'Succession' star admitted he'd like to direct Denzel in the role so he could "get it right" but he took another swipe at his co-star.

He added: "No, it's not right. I mean, I've got nothing against Denzel Washington, good luck. And I think he should do it. I would like to direct him so you can get it right. Jake Gyllenhaal is another problem."

Brian praised the "phenomenal" infrastructure of British theatre and believes actors in America are being let down by "the institution".

He said: "The British stricture is pretty phenomenal, and it's getting better… My sadness about America is that there isn't a structure.

"I've worked with John Gielgud. I've worked with Laurence Olivier. I met Scofield on several occasions, and sadly, never worked with him.

"I worked with Ralph Richardson, so I worked with these great actors, and I learned what our job was about, and where our job is rooted. And I always feel sorry for American actors, they don't have those roots.

"And I think it's a shame, because the talent is unbloody believable in America. I mean, the talent, particularly in the musical world, it's really incredible. But it's not served by the institution. And I think that's rather sad for American actors. I feel that very strongly."

Tickets for 'Othello' are priced between $544 to $995, with a limited number of student rush tickets priced at $49.

And Audra McDonald, who is currently starring in 'Gypsy' on Broadway told Jake she "can't afford" to see him in 'Othello'.

Speaking to the 'Brokeback Mountain' star for Variety's Actors on Actors series, she said: "Your show opened after mine, so I’m desperate to see it. Also, I can’t afford to come to your show."

Denzel recently defended the show's ticket prices.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': “[They’re selling] as low as $50. People don’t talk about that.

"I've been blessed beyond measure for a long time. I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before.

"God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to... use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about."

And 'Othello' director Kenny Leon compared the prices for his limited-run show - which is in New York for 15 weeks - to seeing Beyonce or the LA Lakers, noting the audience has come from "all economic ranges".

He added to the Daily Mail newspaper: “So to me, with a commercial industry, people are paying what they think it's worth.

“A guy showed up the other night and he said, ‘I paid $921 for this ticket and you know what? I don't want a cent back. I want to figure out how to come back.’ ”