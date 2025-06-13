Brian Wilson’s complex relationship with his daughters has resurfaced after his death.

The Beach Boys icon’s passing aged 82 following a long dementia battle was announced on Wednesday (11.06.25) at the age of 82, and he had daughters Carnie Wilson, 57, and Wendy Wilson, 55, with his first wife Marilyn Wilson, a singer with 1960s girl group The Honeys.

Carnie and Wendy’s parents divorced in 1979 after a turbulent marriage marked by Brian’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health, including a diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder.

The breakdown of the relationship led to years of estrangement between the musician and his daughters, with limited contact during their formative years.

Brian remarried in 1995, wedding Melinda Ledbetter.

Together they adopted five children – Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash.

While his younger children remained out of the public spotlight, Carnie and Wendy went on to form the pop trio Wilson Phillips in 1989 alongside Chynna Phillips, daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas.

The group achieved rapid commercial success in the early 1990s with hits including Hold On, Release Me and You’re in Love.

Despite their fame, Carnie and Wendy’s personal relationship with their father remained strained.

In a 1992 interview with the Los Angeles Times quoted by the Daily Mail, Carnie said: “We can’t call him up and we can’t see him. I guess we could, but we’re so afraid of each other. I don’t know what I would say to him.”

That same year, the sisters addressed their estrangement through a track titled Flesh and Blood, featured on Wilson Phillips’ second album Shadows and Light.

The song was written as an emotional outreach to their father.

Their lyrics included the lines: “If you never plan to come out of your shell / You’re never gonna get well… For years I’ve been following your case / It’s the only time I see your face.”

Carnie also told the Los Angeles Times she was unsure how Brian would respond to the tune: “He’s either going to cry real hard, or else just stare at something and get (mad.)”

A reconciliation between Brian and his daughters began in 1994, when the family reunited after years of minimal contact.

Speaking to People at the time, Carnie said: “Wendy and I are doing demo tapes for our debut album as a duo, and I hope Daddy will provide background harmonies. I know that one day we’ll all work together.”

The connection strengthened in later years, particularly through music.

Carnie also told UsWeekly in 2024 Brian had become one of Wilson Phillips’ biggest supporters.

She said: “He also loves Wilson Phillips. He really does.

“He’s always asking me, ‘How’s Wilson Phillips?’ I go, ‘We’re great, Dad.’ He’s funny. He’s very proud.”

Even after being diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia, Brian continued to share musical moments with his daughters.

Carnie told UsWeekly: “We love to sing Surfer Girl and In My Room.

“Sometimes a little California Girls, (which is) his favourite, and sometimes we do Be My Baby.”

Though the Wilson sisters largely avoided trading on their famous surname early in their career, their eventual musical collaborations with their father marked a shift.

Carnie said of their family connections in the Los Angeles Times: “We didn’t want people to think that they were (the reasons for) our success. Because they weren’t.”