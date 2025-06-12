Brian Wilson's daughter has paid tribute to her late dad, admitting she feels "lucky" to have shared a "soul connection with him that will live on always".

Brian Wilson's daughter pays tribute to late Beach Boys co-founder father

Carnie Wilson has "never felt this kind of pain before" after her late The Beach Boys co-founder father passed away on Wednesday (11.06.25), following a battle with dementia, but she likes to think Brian is now playing piano in heaven for his mother.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now. My Father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always. I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven ... or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree his Mom. (sic)"

Carnie admitted her Instagram post was "all [her] hands will let [her] type" just hours after her dad's death, and she is planning a lengthier tribute to her father in the near future.

She added: "I will post something else soon but this is all my hands will let me type. I love you Daddy....I miss so much you already."

Brian was best known for co-founding The Beach Boys in the early 1960s.

His family confirmed the late star's passing by posting on his official Instagram page.

It read: "Our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now.

"Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.

"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.

"Love and Mercy."

Brian - who was married to the late Melinda Ledbetter and had five adopted children with her, as well as Carnie, 57, and 55-year-old Wendy with his first wife Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford - formed The Beach Boys along with his brothers Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine.

The group enjoyed their first huge hit with 1963 tune Surfin' U.S.A, and they went on to have massive success with other tracks, including I Get Around, Good Vibrations and California Girls.

Brian also dropped 11 solo studio albums, the last of which, At My Piano, was released in 2021.