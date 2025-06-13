Brian Wilson’s “presence” is being felt by his former Beach Boys bandmate Mike Love.

The singer’s death aged 82 was announced this week, and Mike made the admission he could still feel the performer in his life as he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday (12.06.25), just one day after Brian’s passing was announced.

Mike, 83, was inducted by 60-year-old actor and longtime friend John Stamos, and said on stage about Brian while accepting the honour: “I do feel his presence.”

He added: “I especially must thank my cousin Brian Wilson. My first cousin by blood but brother in music — together we set the stage for some of the most successful music collaborations of all time.”

Brian, who served as the principal songwriter and co-lead vocalist of the Beach Boys, died on Wednesday. (11.06,25)

His death was announced by his children in a statement on his official Instagram account, where they wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now.

“Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love and Mercy.”

The musician had been diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia.

His condition became public shortly after the death of his wife, Melinda Wilson, in 2023.

During the Hall of Fame ceremony, Mike performed a selection of Beach Boys classics including California Girls, I Get Around, Kokomo and Good Vibrations.

John Stamos paid tribute to Mike’s lyrical talents, saying: “He made the whole world want to be us – sun-kissed, carefree, full of promise. His lyrics were cinematic.

“What’s a song without a hook? What’s a hook without a picture in your head or a memory in your heart? “Mike Love knows how to write that song.”

Brian’s influence on popular music was profound.

He led the Beach Boys to massive success in the 1960s with albums such as Surfin’ Safari, Surfin’ U.S.A. and Surfer Girl.

The band’s 1966 track God Only Knows was later described by Sir Paul McCartney as “the greatest song ever written”.

Although Brian stopped touring in 1964 due to a nervous breakdown, he remained the group’s driving creative force, writing and producing their seminal 1966 album Pet Sounds.

While the record initially underperformed commercially, it went on to become one of the most revered albums in pop history.

Sir Paul later credited Pet Sounds as a major inspiration behind the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Brian’s life was also marked by significant personal challenges.

He struggled with substance abuse and mental health conditions, including schizoaffective disorder and experienced auditory hallucinations throughout much of his later life.

According to multiple accounts, Brian composed Good Vibrations while under the influence of LSD.