Britney Spears' Instagram page has been deactivated.

The 43-year-old pop icon had more than 40 million followers on the social media site and it had become her sole method of communicating with fans after the conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in November 2021 but on Friday (13.06.25), the page disappeared altogether.

Her profile link now redirects to a message that reads: "Sorry, this page isn't available.

"The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

The news comes just days after the Oops! I Did It Again singer posted a scathing rant about two of the men she had dated in the past on her Instagram page.

Britney was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004 and was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007 but was then married to Sam Asghari from 2022 until 2024.

She wrote: "I dated two f****** complete a**holes.

“I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!"

The Baby One More Time hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her second husband - did not name either of the men in question but branded them as "cruel humans" who faieled to "acknowledge" her during their time together.

She added: "Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!

"I’m so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!"

Britney has deactivated her Instagram account on numerous occasions in the past, having once left the platform after seemingly criticising fans for approaching her in public, and before that, she closed it without any warning or reason.