Britney Spears paid $2.12 million in her father's legal bills as part of their settlement following their dispute over her conservatorship.

Britney Spears paid $2.12 million in her father's legal bills as part of conservatorship settlement

The 43-year-old pop superstar was released from her conservatorship - which was established in 2008 by Jamie, 71, to control Britney’s financial, professional, personal and medical affairs - in 2021 but she entered a battle with her father over his supposed "financial misconduct" during that time in the years that followed.

The pair of them reached a settlement in 2024, but the terms of it remained out of the public domain until Friday (21.02.25), when People magazine saw the documents.

The outlet reported that the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker agreed to "pay Jamie's outstanding legal bills totaling $2.12 million", with $500,000 going to the Saul Ewing law firm and the remaining $1.62 million settling the bill at Willkie Farr and Gallagher.

Britney is said to have had just 60 days to pay in full, or otherwise, she would have "accrued further costs of court and attorney", even after the initial ruling had taken place.

Both the 'Lucky' singer, her father and all other parties involved " agreed that the payments resolved all disputes in connection with the conservatorship proceedings" and the agreement states that "no parties concede any admission of fact, claim, liability or wrongdoing".

A source said: "It was a great result for Britney because it also avoided the possibility of ever having her testify in court, which she did not want to do, and avoided a media circus."

Mathew Rosengart, who was Britney's attorney during the case, did not respond to the outlet's request for comment but Alex M. Weingarten, her father's representative, claimed that the former gym opener was "thrilled" with the outcome.

He said: "Jamie is thrilled that the case was settled.

"He has only ever wanted what is best for Britney, whom he loves very much. Jamie’s work as conservator has ultimately been vindicated and the world knows how hard he worked to protect her."