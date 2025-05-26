Britney Spears was seen partying with Sean Combs just hours before her widely criticised performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, according to newly resurfaced photos and court testimony.

The 43-year-old singer, best known for hits including ‘Toxic’ and ‘Gimme More’, spent the night of 7 September 2007 at Jet nightclub in Las Vegas alongside Combs, 55, according to images recently shared online – with the pair later joined by Paris Hilton and 50 Cent at a second bash hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The events of that night have resurfaced and were reported by Page Six after 38-year-old singer Cassie Ventura mentioned Britney during Combs’ ongoing federal sex-trafficking trial – where he is accused of federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cassie has testified her relationship with Combs “sort of” began in Las Vegas during her 21st birthday celebrations in 2007.

She told the court: “Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears.

“I think those were the two people that stand out to me.”

Britney’s appearance at the 2007 MTV VMAs on 9 September — two days after the party — was intended to mark her professional comeback, but the performance has became an infamous shambles and was met with huge criticism.

She took the stage to perform ‘Gimme More’, but her lack of energy and poor lip-syncing drew widespread backlash from media and fans alike.

In her 2023 memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, Britney wrote about the pressures she faced before going on stage.

“There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions,” she said – adding: “I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy.”

Britney also recalled seeing her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake – who she dated between 1999 and 2002 – backstage just before the performance.

“It had been a while since I’d seen him,” she wrote, adding: “I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt.”

At the time, Britney was undergoing intense public scrutiny following her divorce from Kevin Federline and a string of highly publicised personal struggles, including an incident in which she shaved her head.

Combs has denied all charges against him in his ongoing legal case.