Britney Spears has taken up pottery.

Britney Spears has taken up pottery and started to confide in a teddy bear

The 43-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Saturday (26.04.25) to reveal her new hobby to her millions of followers, and explained that she had made a vase in her class but dropped it on the way to her car.

She wrote on Instagram: "My pottery class was so overwhelming !!! so many options !!! So many different colors !!! So many different sizes !!! All for a vase !!! So proud that on the way to car I dropped it !!!

"It broke and shattered and went to pieces !!! Yet my hands remain the same !!!"

What's more, in the same post, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker shared a selfie with a teddy bear named Henry and explained that the stuffed animal has been "such a wonderful listener" for her.

She added: "Psss yes the bear is Henry we are doing just fine !!! Hems such a wonderful listener."

Meanwhile, the 'Toxic' singer has Sean, 19, as well as 18-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and took to social media last month to post a video of her youngest as he played the piano but as she shared the video again, she gushed about the fact that she was the one to give birth to them in the first place.

She said: "Reposting because it’s a far better edit and excuse me crying and breathing hard !!! I was excited !!!

"Mamas don’t get enough credit at all these days !!! I mean just saying !!! I made a person !!! A live breathing person and I made two of them !!! And my boys are so incredibly sweet and charming !!! I’m so blessed."

In her initial post, the 'Lucky' songstress described her son as a "genius" and joked that she had become "honestly scared" of the talent her son was putting on display.

She wrote on Instagram: "He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him !!! I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"