Liam Payne was remembered as a “supremely gifted musician” at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard.

The former One Direction singer passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires at the age of 31, and the annual ceremony took a moment to remember the tragic star.

Speaking live on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (01.03.25), host Jack Whitehall said: “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to the people in this room and to millions around the world.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredible kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

A montage of Liam’s ascent to fame with the ‘X Factor’-created boyband alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik then played as the late singer’s rendition of ‘Little Things’ was heard in the background

As part of One Direction, Liam had won British Single of the Year for 'What Makes You Beautiful' in 2011, and they would go on to win the BRITs Global Success award in 2013 and 2015.

The band also won British Videoin 2015 for 'Best Song Ever' and British Artist Video Of The Year for 'You and I' in the same year.

In 2016, they won British Artist Video Of The Year for 'Drag Me Down' and 'History' received the same accolade the following year.

As a solo artist, Liam had been nominated for British Artist Video of the Year and British Single for 'Strip That Down' in 2018 and then received a British Artist Video of the Year nod for his 2019 music video 'For You' which featured Rita Ora.