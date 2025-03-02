Stormzy doesn't think that the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard should have been fan-voted.

The 31-year-old rapper fought off competition from Dave, Ghetts Central Cee, and Little Simz to receive what ultimately became his fourth BRIT Award but insisted that the winners should not be down to the public.

Speaking live on stage on Saturday (01.03.25) night's ceremony at London's O2 Arena, he said: "Firstly I say thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus, thank you, Jesus. And I wanna be very clear about the God I serve - that's Jesus Christ. The God of Abraham, that's my God.

"I wanted to say that I love everyone who voted me, I'm very grateful. And I love the BRITs as well, I'm very grateful. But I don't think that this award should be fan-voted. I don't think any of the awards should be fan-voted.

"Sometimes I think it doesn't let people have their moments.

"But these things don't define us. As much as they're amazing, and I'm very grateful to the BRITs and I'm very grateful to the public..."

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker dug around in his pocket for his speech at that point, and told the audience that he was wearing shades because he had injured his eye during a game.

He said: "I'm not just a mad man with shades on inside. "

Stormzy then recited a religious verse as before he left the stage and claimed that Jesus was not finished "working on him" just yet.

He said: "This is Psalm 138 verse eight.

"The Lord will fulfil his purpose for him. His steadfast love endures forever. Do not forsake the work of the hand.

"And I just wanted to say that on stage because my Jesus is doing the work on me and he ain't done."