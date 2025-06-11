Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce when Jax Taylor became "more and more aggressive".

Brittany Cartwright has detailed why she filed for divorce

The reality stars - who have four-year-old Cruz together - separated in January 2024 and Brittany finally made moves to officially end their marriage in August that year, and the decision came after Jax "stopped paying the mortgage" on their family home and their arguments became more explosive.

The latest episode of The Valley showed Brittany meeting a divorce lawyer the day before Jax was due to leave rehab.

She said: "I think it's the right time before he gets out. We separated in January of this year, I moved into an Airbnb for a while. We continued fighting, and nothing's getting better."

Asked why she had made the appointment, Brittant told how Jax's "blow-ups [are] getting more and more aggressive."

She added: "He's throwing furniture and punched walls and stuff but he hasn’t laid his hands on me. Really bad. He is in rehab right now, he gets out tomorrow. He's still been rage-texting me."

Brittany showed the texts she had received the night before until she "had to block him", in which Jax told his estranged spouse he knew she was "drinking" and that "everyone" would tell him "if you tattle on me again".

She said: "He's so worried about me being with guys. He was looking at me through the cameras and telling me what I was wearing. He is obsessed."

The 36-year-old star went on to detail their financial issues, as she claimed Jax had "stopped paying the mortgage" as soon as she moved out of their family home.

She said: "He's always paid the mortgage, and I've always paid all the bills. He was so far behind on his taxes before we got married, I think it was $1.2 million behind. He was going to go to jail if I didn’t allow him to put it on our house.

"Our mortgage went from $8,000 to like, $17,000 right now because of his stuff. They even took $100,000 out of my bank account just because I was married to him. He got a lease at a condo without telling me as well, and now moving forward he wants me to take over the house completely."

Asked Jax's contribution now, she said: "I pay for everything for my son, never asked him to pay anything because he was taking care of the mortgage this whole time, I thought."

Brittany also told her friends that the 45-year-old star had written her a "really long email" warning the house "was in foreclosure".

She said: "He could actually ruin my chances of owning another home or anything.

"My name is on it just as much as his is. I would lose the money I put down, the equity we put in ... If he doesn’t fix this I’m ready to fight."

And Brittany told the group Jax had lied about being taken to hospital.

She explained his therapist had told her that Jax "made the girl who answers the phone cry because he told her that if anybody calls, lie and say he was on his way to Urgent Care."

She added: "She was sobbing, crying. He made her feel like she had to tell people that, so the therapist had to tell all of us the truth that he never went to the hospital. I'm going through hell."