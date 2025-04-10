Brittany Cartwright finds it difficult to co-parent with ex Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright finds it "really hard" to co-parent with Jax Taylor.

The 36-year-old reality star split from her 'The Valley' co-star in February 2024 amid her then-husband's struggles with addiction and she admitted that because she no longer trusts her former spouse, she finds it difficult to let him into their three-year-old son Cruz's life.

She told People magazine: ““He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time. I want his dad to be in his life, but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody. It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him, and that makes co-parenting extremely hard.

"I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet.”

Brittany claimed to have been "blindsided by love" and overlooked Jax's issues for some time.

Speaking about the lead up to the separation, she added: "It got so bad, and he was just so aggressive and horrible to me, yelling at me in front of our son [Cruz]. I had to take Cruz out of the house.

"I get a lot of hate online, like, ‘She knew what she was getting into,’ but I was blinded by love. Nobody could ever say that I wasn't madly in love with that man, because I was. The point is that I did leave him, and I'm so much stronger and happier now. If I can help one woman get out of a toxic relationship, then I have won."

Brittany currently has primary custody of Cruz and wants to ensure that her son is safe when with his father - who has been in rehab and has been sober for several months - and will be putting measures in place.

She added: "I'm going to put my foot down, and I'm going to make sure he's doing what he needs to do: drug testing, everything. As much as me and Jax are not getting along, I want Cruz to grow up with his dad in his life. So if he can stay consistent, I think that's very important in co-parenting."