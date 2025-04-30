Brittany Cartwright's son is helping her deal with "negative energy" amid her split from Jax Taylor.

The 36-year-old reality star filed for divorce from her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Jax, 45, in 2024 after five years of marriage but admitted that their four-year-old son Cruz makes her "happy" and leaves her feeling "proud" on a daily basis.

She told UsWeekly: "The peace in my house is something that I feel like is helping him.

"It’s helping me. It’s helping everything. Because whenever I had to deal with that negative energy every day, I mean, it was wearing on me. He deserves a happy mama.

"He's starting to say a couple more words. He is just such a good kid. He’s so happy. He’s always smiling and laughing, and he’s just catching up in his own way. It’s beautiful to see because whenever you have a kid on the spectrum, you celebrate every little milestone because you wait for it — and then it happens and it’s the best day ever. I’m so proud of him every single day."

The positive update comes just hours after Brittany gave a scathing answer when she was asked to rate her experiences with her ex.

She told 'Watch What Happens Live!' host Andy Cohen: "Oh, Lord. There [were] times when he was about a seven or an eight.

"Majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing. I'd say a two or a three."

Brittany also gave a blunt assessment of their relationship in the wake of their split.

She added: "[It's] still not great. His personality is still very much a Jax Taylor personality."

Jax - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in September 2024 - recently said he thinks his marriage could have been saved if he'd received his diagnosis sooner.

He said on the 'In the Mind of Jax Taylor' podcast: "This is the first time in my 45 years of life that I had to ask for help because I just couldn't do it anymore.

"I just, I couldn't bear the weight. And I just - I surrendered. I surrendered."

Jax has been using a mood stabiliser called Lamotrigine, and it's actually changed his life.

He shared: "I'm on it, and I absolutely love it."

Last month, Jax - who had recently celebrated 100 days of sobriety, having previously discussed his substance abuse issues - opened up about his rehab stay, having checked himself into a mental health facility in 2024.

He said: "I had all these other issues because I’m masking loneliness. I’m masking the texting women by doing drugs and drinking alcohol.

"I have all these other issues. So it’s a slow process, which is hard for me because I always look for the quick fix.

"This is one of those things in life that it’s not a quick fix. You have to work at it. I’m not used to that.”