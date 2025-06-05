Brittany Cartwright feared Jax Taylor would "spy" on her following their separation.

Brittany Cartwright filed for a divorce in 2024

The 36-year-old reality star filed for a divorce from Jax in August 2024, and Brittany remained in their family home following their break-up.

Brittany - who has Cruz, four, with Jax - said on 'The Valley': "Now that Jax is moving into the condo, which I’m still so p***** about, at least from all of this me and Cruz get to move back into our house where we belong.

"I’m taking care of our mortgage, even though I already have two-and-a-half months paid up in this rental, so I’m paying double now."

Jax had cameras installed in their family home before his split from Brittany.

But the reality TV star went around her home covering the cameras with stickers, while Jax was spending time in rehab.

Brittany insisted: "He’s not gonna spy on me."

Brittany also speculated that Jax, 45, could've bugged their house.

She said: "Do you think that he put a bug in here?

"Unless he put some secret devices around this house, our interior cameras don't have sound. But we are speaking about Jax Taylor here, I don't put anything past him anymore."

Jax previously admitted that he's been battling a cocaine addiction for more than 20 years.

He said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "I have substance issues - primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45.

"There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.

"I just want to let people know this is a really, really tough disease and it’s a really tough sickness."

Brittany subsequently claimed that she spent years trying to help Jax to "get better".

She said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real.

"I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that."