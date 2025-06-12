Megan Hilty has often been asked to "pretend she is not human" for the sake of her job.

The 44-year-old actress recently received a Tony nomination for her role in the Broadway adaptation of the Meryl Streep film Death Becomes Her, but revealed on Wednesday (11.06.25) night that she has to take an immediate leave of absence from the show due to a vocal injury and thanked the producers for understanding that she cannot just "push through" this time.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love my job. Madeline Ashton is by far the most challenging and rewarding role I have ever taken on. The lengths to which I have gone to make sure I can physically do the show is a job in itself - the regimen is too long for this post - but I do it joyfully because, as I mentioned before, I LOVE what I do.

"Which is why it is so painful to say that I will be stepping away from my beloved DBH family for 3-4 weeks while I recover from a vocal injury that only time can heal.

"It’s hard for me to admit I am human, particularly because performers are often asked to push through and pretend that we’re not. I am so fortunate to work with the best producers, company, and stage managers, who don’t subscribe to that way of thinking and fully support me and my fellow castmates when our bodies tell us it’s time for a break."

The former Smash star then asked her fans to have "patience and understanding" for everyone in her industry as she reminded them that actors are like "athletes" in terms of what they are expected to do.

She added: "I kindly ask for your patience and understanding - not just for me, but for all Broadway performers. What we do with our teeny tiny vocal cords is nothing short of a Herculean task - one that most people take for granted and very few actually understand. I encourage you to do the research and see for yourself how your own vocal cords work - it is fascinating and I guarantee it’ll make you all the more impressed the next time you see a live performance.

"We are athletes. And just like a professional basketball player, we are going to get injured from time to time - not because we aren’t good at our jobs, it simply comes with the territory because of the extraordinary demands we put on our bodies.

"Thank you for your patience and support while I take this time to take care of myself to ensure my longevity with the show and my career, in general.

"In the meantime, Madeline’s fabulous shoes will be filled brilliantly and I’ll be counting the seconds until I can meet you back at the Lunt-Fontanne. "