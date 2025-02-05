Brody Jenner has denied ever being “a trust fund kid" and benefiting from the Kardashian name.

The 41-year-old reality star has explained that he has never financially benefited from his famous family and his dad Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - never "gave any child support" to his mum Linda Thompson.

The 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' star also noted that he doesn't get to go on sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private pink jet.

He told Bustle: "Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don't share a bank account.

"I don't get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to."

Addressing the assumption that he was set for life due to his famous family, he replied: "It's funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad never gave any child support.

"It wasn't like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever."

As well as half-sisters Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27 - whom Caitlyn, 75, had with ex-wife Kris Jenner, 69 - Brody is also the stepbrother of Kourtney, 45, Kim, 44, Khloe, 40, and Rob Kardashian, 37, Kris' children with the late Robert Kardashian.

Elsewhere, Brody revealed what life is like with his nine-month-old daughter, Honey - whom he has with professional surfer Tia Blanco - and how becoming a father has changed his work-life balance.

Brody - who splits his time between Hawaii and Malibu - said: “My life just revolves around my daughter.

"I think you can work yourself to death. But now that I’ve had a daughter, I want to make more time to be there for her, especially at this time in her life.”

Brody runs his own tequila seltzer brand Mamitas and in the summer months he hits the road to DJ, but he always takes "two months off".

He said: “I work really hard for, you know, seven, eight months or whatever, and then take two months off where you have no distraction."