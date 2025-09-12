Brooke Hogan has insisted it was "no surprise" she was left out of Hulk Hogan's will.

The wrestling legend passed away in July at the age of 75 and his son Nick Hogan, 35, has been named as the sole beneficiary of his $5 million estate - now Brooke, 37, has declared she never wanted a share of her dad's cash because she has been "surviving without his money" for a long time now.

She told TMZ.com: "His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets.

"My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time."

According to US Weekly, Nick filed documents on Tuesday (09.09.25) to be named co-personal representative of his father’s estate, in addition to a man named Terry McCoy.

The documents also revealed the Suburban Commando actor first wrote his will in 2016 before amending it in 2017, 2021, 2022, and for a final time in July 2023.

While Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary to the estate, Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was named as a surviving spouse.

The WWE star left behind $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, his right to publicity, worth $4 million, and an unknown value for a potential medical malpractice lawsuit.

TMZ previously reported that Sky was planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit against Hulk's doctors because she believes the neck surgery he underwent in May wasn't executed properly.

Hulk owned two separate houses next to each other in Florida, which are worth an estimated $11 million, but they were not listed, possibly because they may be owned by a trust or LLC.

Nick filed the documents because needed a curator to be appointed to the estate, who he proposed be Terry, after filing a lawsuit against his dad's former friend Bubba the Love Sponge to stop the release of his documentary, Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal. The court signed off on his request.

It was revealed earlier this week that Nick was taking action over the documentary, which chronicles how the late wrestler's illicit encounter with Bubba's then-wife Heather Clem was made public.

According to TMZ, Nick, acting as a representative of his late dad's estate, has alleged the documentary infringes on his father's copyrights and trademarks because it includes unauthorised images from the sex tape.