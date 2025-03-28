Brooke Hogan has always "longed for a normal family".

Brooke Hogan has responded to her mom's recent outburst

The 36-year-old star - who is the daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda Hogan - has taken to social media to respond to her mom's recent claims that they haven't spoken to each in nearly eight years.

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Brooke wrote: "There was a recent video posted by my Mother that was concerning enough for people to send to me, that has made me feel the need to address the tip of a very large iceberg that is my immediate family.

"What little I am addressing does not even scratch the surface of what l’ve dealt with my entire life. I will start by saying this video is mild compared to behavior I have witnessed for the greater portion of my life. This also comes in addition to false claims that she’s previously posted, then deleted. That being said, she has been through A LOT of trauma and pain, my heart breaks for her. You can’t control how others treat you, but you can control how you treat others and cope with things.

"I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.

"What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person. And is in no particular order when it comes to who did what. It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math. (sic)"

Brooke subsequently claimed that she's been "verbally and mentally abused since childhood".

The 'Brooke Knows Best' star - who has made a conscious effort to remain low-key in recent years - explained that the alleged abuse has "robbed [her] of any sense of self-esteem".

Brooke wrote: "I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve been trained to pretend to have. (sic)"

Brooke claims that she's been a victim of "blatant lies" and "manipulation", too.

She added: "I’ve been used as a pawn, a buffer, and been treated like I’m downright stupid too. No child or human should ever experience something like this.

"I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew — just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition."