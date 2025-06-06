Brooke Shields only plans to pass her jewellery collection down to one of her two daughters.

The Blue Lagoon actress has Rowan, 22, and Grier, 19, with husband Chris Henchy but when she passes away, her younger daughter will receive her rings, bracelets and necklaces because she "understands" their value more than her older child.

She told Only Natural Diamonds: “Only my younger daughter [will inherit my jewellery].

“My older daughter has lost every piece I’ve ever given her. I literally cannot do it again.

"[Grier] understands the difference between real and ‘real’.

“It’s not about the gold or diamonds alone—she sees the history, the workmanship, the story behind the institution of these houses.”

The 60-year-old star feels “very attached to jewellery and diamonds.”

She joked: “That might sound obnoxious."

But she then explained why they are so important to her.

She said: “When you’ve worked hard, you’re not waiting to be validated — you do something for yourself. There’s a sense of empowerment in that."

Brooke learned the value of diamonds from her late mother Teri, who passed away in 2012.

She said: “My mom always said, ‘Buy yourself your own diamond — don’t wait to be given one from a man'.

“My mom bought me my first emerald-cut diamond. It’s very beautiful, and I got it set in a Verdura cuff.”

The Pretty Baby star has fond memories of buying jewellery to mark her travels with her mom.

She said: "Ever since I was a little girl, every time we’d go somewhere, we’d find a jewellery store — if we were in Asia, it was pearls; if we were elsewhere, it was diamonds or brooches.

“Maybe it’s because she grew up in Newark during the Depression era, in poverty, and jewellery represented what she aspired to have in life.”

Brooke recalled how she used to struggle with poorly-fitting runway samples during her career.

She said of the clothes: “They would throw runway samples on me, and my hands didn’t even fit in."

But as she has got older, Brooke has lost weight due to a femur injury and its effects on her body, but she doesn't feel at ease.

She said: “It messes with your head. Weight loss at this age is complicated."